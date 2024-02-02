Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Zealand moves to shift its status as a defence freeloader - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
5 mins to read
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Winston Peters and Judith Collins have taken a major step to expunge New Zealand’s reputation as a defence “freeloader” as far as Australia is concerned.

Following bilateral talks in Melbourne this week – between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business