“New Zealand organisations and their leaders have continued to face significant economic headwinds over the last year, requiring them to challenge the status quo and be more resilient and adaptable than ever,” said Deloitte New Zealand chief executive Mike Horne.

“Today’s finalists demonstrate agility, foresight and a commitment to continuous innovation which enables them to deliver value for their people, customers and communities.”

A rapidly changing technological landscape, including navigating the potential of artificial intelligence, is again a strong focus for executives of top organisations. Delivering shareholder value, tackling ESG considerations and workforce transformation are also issues on the leadership agenda.

NZME director of business reports and judging convenor for the 35th year of the awards, Fran O’Sullivan, said the finalists all exhibited strong responses to the recent economic difficulties in New Zealand.

“The Top 200 represents the incredible depth and resilience of New Zealand firms, providing inspiration to the broader business sector with the finalists’ leadership and bold responses to the current economic environment,” O’Sullivan said.

Finalists for Chair of the Year include George Adams, Jan Dawson and Dame Rosanne Meo.

After another challenging year for business, finalists have been chosen for the 2024 Deloitte Top 200 Awards.

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and trading organisations.

Together with O’Sullivan, this year’s Top 200 judging panel includes Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Gavin Lonergan and Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua.

All the Deloitte Top 200 winners will be revealed at a gala event on Thursday, December 5 at Auckland’s Viaduct Event Centre. The event will be live-streamed from 7pm on the NZ Herald website.