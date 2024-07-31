Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New player Kiwi Mobile offers $1.30 per day plan

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Newcomer Kiwi Mobile quotes research that says half of New Zealanders pay for data they don't use.

Newcomer Kiwi Mobile quotes research that says half of New Zealanders pay for data they don't use.

Kiwi Mobile at a glance

  • Uses 2degrees network under a wholesale deal
  • Plans start at $1.30 per day or $39.54 a month with 5GB of maximum-speed data. Users can then lump a slower speed or do a DIY data upgrade via an app
  • Unlimited calls and texts to New Zealand and Australian numbers
  • Roaming overseas costs $8 on top, matching the industry standard
  • Includes hotspotting, Wi-Fi callng
  • Unused data does not roll over
  • No contracts or break fees
  • Bring your own phone. A Sim card or e-Sim is supplied
  • Use your existing number, or get one with Kiwi Mobile’s 026 prefix
  • Owned by Electric Kiwi’s parent, The Energy Collective
  • You don’t have to be an Electric Kiwi customer to join or get the best rates
  • There’s no power-mobile bundle

Kiwi Mobile – from the company behind power retailer Electric Kiwi – is launching today with several plans, including one offering 5 gigabytes (GB)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business