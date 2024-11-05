2. BYD Atto 3: 59

3 Tesla Model Y: 48

4. MG 4: 35

5. Volkswagen ID.5: 34

Sales of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) – which face a double whammy of a $38/1000km RUCs and petrol tax – continued to collapse, coming in at 345 in October, from 417 in September and the year-ago 2404. Mitsubishi continued to dominate the segment as its Eclipse Cross was easily the biggest seller with 124 vehicles shifted.

Non plug-in hybrids – which pay no RUCs – remained the strongest electric category, coming in at 3447 sales, an increase over both September (3300) and the 2886 registered in October 2023. Toyota’s RAV4 (1354 sales) once again owned the category, followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross (215) and the Ford Puma (183).

Petrol, diesel make comebacks

Petrol and diesel light passenger vehicles increased their market share from 41.7% in October 2023 to 54.3%.

Non-plug-in hybrids also increased their share, rising from the year-ago 25.7% to 28.7%.

Plug-in hybrids fell from the year-ago 9.3% to 3.6%.

And BEVs fell from their 20.3% share of the market in October 2023 to 6.8%.

Despite October being close to 2023 levels, year-to-date sales are still down by 14.7% compared to 2023 and 22.5% lower than 2022, putting 2024 in line to be the worst year for new car sales in a decade.

The stall in EV sales, high interest rates and the economic slowdown have hurt new car sales, leading to several car yards going into liquidation.

Earlier, Motor Industry Association head Aimee Wiley said the shifts in policy between governments had made ordering tricky for dealers, given manufacturing and logistics timeframes meant they had to decide how many vehicles to order six months or more in advance.

The elimination of the Clean Car standard at the end of 2023 was followed by the introduction of Road User Charges for EVs in April, then an easing of penalties for bringing higher emission vehicles into the country as the Clean Car Standard for car importers was changed in July.

