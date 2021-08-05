Network issues force early halt to NZX trading

Photo / NZME

The stock exchange is having technical issues and is closing early after halting trading because some participants were unable to place or cancel orders.

"NZX is currently experiencing network connectivity issues," it said in a statement issued at 3.25pm.

"The NZX Main Board, NZX Derivatives Market, NZX Debt Market and Fonterra Shareholders Market are currently halted. Further information will be provided soon."

Shortly after 4pm today the NZX said it had not been able to restore stable connectivity.

"As a result of this, we are intending to move the market straight into a pre-close status.



"The NZX Main Board, NZX Debt Market, and Fonterra Shareholders Market are intended to move into a pre-close state at 4.45pm, with a normal pre-close session for 15 minutes with the market moving to Enquiry at 5.00pm."

The outage comes as the company reporting season draws near.

In April NZX beefed up its new technology sub-committee with the appointment of computer expert Peter Jessup as an independent member.

The move is one of a series of steps being taken by the local exchange as it followed the recommendations of a scathing Financial Markets Authority report issued after the cyber attacks it suffered in August and September, plus technical issues earlier in the year.

The market watchdog, which found a pattern of under-resourcing and under-investment, also said the NZX's next steps needed to include hiring a relationships manager, a chief risk officer, a head of network architecture and a head of IT security.