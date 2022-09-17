Voyager 2022 media awards
Netflix vs TVNZ vs Three: Are we witnessing the slow death of Kiwi TV?

15 minutes to read
Damien Venuto
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings didn't even hesitate when he made his prediction, delivering it with the nonchalance of someone making a passing comment about the weather outside.

"It's definitely the end of linear TV over

