Netflix, Paramount ask Canada court to quash Trudeau’s new levy

Streaming service apps on TV. Photo / Getty Images

US streaming-service giants are asking a Canadian court to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new 5% tax on their revenues in the country, which is supposed to help fund local news.

The Motion Picture Association-Canada - which represents studios including Netflix Inc., Paramount Global and Walt Disney Co. - want the Federal Court of Appeal to quash new obligations forcing foreign streaming platforms to contribute to local media funds as part of the Online Streaming Act.

The new requirement “is a discriminatory measure” and “contradicts the goal of creating a modern, flexible framework that recognises the nature of the services global streamers provide,” the association’s president Wendy Noss said in a statement on Thursday.

It’s the latest pushback by US companies against Trudeau’s effort to funnel money from foreign companies into the Canadian media and news sectors.