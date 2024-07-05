Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Netflix, Paramount ask Canada court to quash Trudeau’s new levy

Washington Post
2 mins to read
Streaming service apps on TV. Photo / Getty Images

Streaming service apps on TV. Photo / Getty Images

US streaming-service giants are asking a Canadian court to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new 5% tax on their revenues in the country, which is supposed to help fund local news.

The Motion Picture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business