Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Netflix gives you new powers to control freeloaders (or your kids)

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
The new "Manage Access and Devices" panel in Netflix's user settings on desktop web. Image / Supplied

The new "Manage Access and Devices" panel in Netflix's user settings on desktop web. Image / Supplied

Netflix now lets you sign out individual devices using your account - after which you can change your password to stop them getting back in.

Previously, the streaming giant had an all-or-nothing approach, only offering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business