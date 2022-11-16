Netflix gives you new powers to control freeloaders (or your kids)

The new "Manage Access and Devices" panel in Netflix's user settings on desktop web. Image / Supplied

Netflix now lets you sign out individual devices using your account - after which you can change your password to stop them getting back in.

Previously, the streaming giant had an all-or-nothing approach, only offering you the option to sign out of everything.

If you’re the bill payer click your user icon on netflix.com, choose Account then, under Security & Privacy, the new “Manage access and devices” option.

There, you’ll see a list of the people using your account and the smart TVs, PCs, tablets or phones they’re using to access it.

Netflix’s aim is to help reduce the number freeloaders - such as friends, ex-flatmates or kids who’ve left home - who use your logon. But the feature could also be used to cut access to one of your children watching a movie at 3am.

I found it worked, but the location fields were a bit out of whack.

Netflix’s control panel claimed my smart TV was 44km to the south in Manurewa (which it’s not, unless it’s been stolen since I left home) and that my logon was being used on a PC in Hamilton.

Thinking the Hamilton instance might be one of our kids sharing my logon with a mate, I went to sign that PC out - only to discover it was the one I was using in the Herald’s central Auckland office to test the feature.

Netflix also recently introduced a carrot to encourage freeloaders to create their own account: A new “Transfer Profile” option that lets you take your viewing history and favourite lists with you.

A stick is expected later in the year.

Meanwhile, Netflix says there’s still no word on when Netflix Basic With Ads - which launched across the Tasman for A$6.99/month on November 5, will land in NZ.

Netflix and Disney are still neck-and-neck in their global race for subs.

Disney regained its lead when it recently reported it gained a total of 14.6 million subscribers across its three major streaming platforms in its fourth quarter for a total 236m (Disney+ now has 164m, Hulu 47m and ESPN+ 24m).

Netflix reported a gain of 2.41m subs for a total 223m as of the end of its third quarter, and said it was on track to add another 4.4m in the fourth.

Amazon does not break out a figure for Prime Video, but has around 200 million subscribers to its Prime service, which includes delivery, plus music and video streaming.