Total migrant departures for the year were 127,800, also a record. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A record 52,500 New Zealand citizens left the country in the year ended March 31, according to Stats NZ.

The latest numbers were much higher than the previous record of 44,400 citizen departures, more than a decade ago.

“This is the first time the annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens has exceeded 50,000,” Tehseen Islam of Stats NZ said this morning.

But it seemed migrant arrival numbers had peaked.

Stats NZ said, according to provisional data, arrivals peaked at 244,800 in the year ended December 2023.

For the year ended March 2024, arrivals numbered 239,000.

Migrant arrivals

Stats NZ said the provisional net migration gain of 111,100 in the year comprised a net gain of 163,600 non-New Zealand citizens, which more than offset the net migration loss of 52,500 Kiwi citizens.

For migrant arrivals in the March 2024 year, citizens of India were the largest group, with 49,800 arrivals.

About 31,900 Philippines citizens arrived. About 26,800 arrivals were citizens of China and 25,800 were New Zealand citizens.

The next largest groups, by citizenship, were from Fiji, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the UK.

“Country of citizenship is the nationality of passport used to arrive in or depart from New Zealand and is not necessarily the country of previous or next residence,” Stats NZ added.

For non-New Zealand citizens, the net migration gain of 163,600 in the year to March compared with a net migration gain of 105,000 in the March 2023 year.

It was well above the pre-Covid average for March years of 47,600.

For March this year compared with the same month in 2023, migrant arrivals were down 17 per cent and numbered 20,800.

Departures were up 98 per cent to 16,300.