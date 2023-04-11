Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NBA star Steven Adams takes a stake in brain drink company Ārepa

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
Put your money where your mouth is: Basketball star Steven Adams has invested in Ārepa. Photo / Supplied

Put your money where your mouth is: Basketball star Steven Adams has invested in Ārepa. Photo / Supplied

Basketball star Steven Adams has invested in brain drink Ārepa.

The NBA player has bought 1.44 per cent of the company, saying he was fascinated by the science behind the drink.

Ārepa makes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business