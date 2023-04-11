Put your money where your mouth is: Basketball star Steven Adams has invested in Ārepa. Photo / Supplied

Basketball star Steven Adams has invested in brain drink Ārepa.

The NBA player has bought 1.44 per cent of the company, saying he was fascinated by the science behind the drink.

Ārepa makes nootropics, or brain supplements, and its makers claim that the company uses “neuroscience, not pseudoscience”.

Its products include a drink aimed at increasing cognitive performance for people under pressure and stress.

Ārepa told the Herald it had closed its latest pre-Series A round at NZ$3.2 million, with multiple high-profile investors.

New investors included Adams, Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson and Comvita founder Alan Bougen.

Memphis Grizzlies star Adams said he discovered Ārepa online. From there, his curiosity grew.

“It’s cool to support a company from New Zealand like Ārepa, to see the science behind the product and how it can help people,” he said.

The company’s drink ingredients included blackcurrants, pine bark and L-theanine, a caffeine-free amino acid found in green tea.

Existing Ārepa investors include former Zespri chief executive Lain Jager and Eftpos NZ founder Mark Thomson.

Ārepa co-founder Angus Brown said the new funds would help accelerate global expansion and advance the company’s clinical studies.

"I was selling caffeine and sugar, which I knew wasn't good for people," Angus Brown said previously. He switched tack to found Ārepa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Funds from the pre-Series A round will also help support a new Dementia Australia-backed study at the University of Wollongong, New South Wales.

The study was investigating the difference in the effect of using Ārepa’s powder as opposed to a “purple food diet” in people with mild cognitive impairment.

“Scientists at the University of Wollongong found that our blackcurrant neuroberries have the highest levels of anthocyanins out of all purple foods in New Zealand and Australia and so they believe they may help delay neurological decline,” Brown said.

According to Healthline, anthocyanins are flavonoid antioxidants found in red, purple and blue fruits and vegetables.

“Ārepa’s strategy is based on premium New Zealand ingredients, major investment in science and IP with a strong emphasis on building a community of consumers through its brand and marketing,” Brown added.

He said society was demanding more from the human brain than ever before, and only a few available products could support this demand.

“Through our human clinical research, we’re showing that with the right brain food diet including Ārepa, it’s possible to support stress and anxiety and positively impact brain health. I’d call this a breakthrough,” Brown said.

In 2021 the drinks company bought an estimated 400 tonnes of New Zealand blackcurrants, about 20 per cent of the country’s total production.

The business said its drinks were already stocked at major NZ supermarkets and petrol stations.

In Australia, Ārepa managed to cut a deal with supermarket giant Woolworths last year, and it is also stocked at Coles and the upmarket Harris Farm Markets chain.

Ārepa products. The company's research partners include the University of Auckland and Callaghan Innovation. Photo / Dean Purcell

Brown last year told the Herald he hoped Ārepa would one day be a billion-dollar company that retained New Zealand ownership.

He credited Jager, the former Zespri boss, with widening his ambitions.

Adams, 29, may have a bit more spare time than usual to see how his new investment performs.

He suffered a sprained ligament in his right knee this year and the Grizzlies on Friday said his recovery was likely to take several more weeks.