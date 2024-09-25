“That old pre-cast plant was too small. We needed to make it a lot more efficient,” Nauhira said of the rationale for the two-year-old base.
The business makes and delivers precast components to multimillion-dollar jobs including Mansons TCLM’s new $550m Daldy St offices now nearing completion and projects for NZX-listed Goodman Property Trust.
He said Nauhria Precast is part of the group, including Stahlton pre-stressed concrete, which the business bought from Fulton Hogan in 2017.
The group is headquartered at 39 Hobill Ave, Wiri and owns Nauhria Precast, Nauhria Reinforcing, Nauhria Reinforcing South Island based in Cromwell, Nauhria Property, Vida Precast, Stahlton Prestressed Concrete and Monarc and Indian News.
Nauhria Reinforcing was established in 1991 and is one of Auckland’s biggest reinforcing steel suppliers, he said.
“We are a total rebar product and full-service provider and take pride in our continued delivery of high quality, accurate products and services,” it says.
About 300 staff work at the overall group.
Monarch is an architectural pre-cast concrete brand that has won awards for innovation and design.
Rakesh’s father Roshan Nauhria founded the group more than two decades ago after emigrating from Punjab via Sydney in 1972.
“It’s a classic story. He came to New Zealand with $10 in his pocket. He was fortunate that he was already an electrical engineer. After a few years, he decided to found his own business,” Rakesh Nauhria said.
Roshan Nauhria has worked in various roles in the construction industry during the past 35 years: building and development, importing, manufacturing and distribution of building materials and components.
He founded Nauhria Building Supplies, in Christchurch, initially supplying cheaper nails packaged in cardboard boxes, to bring more competition to the construction sector.
In 2016, the Herald reported how he had for years donated to political parties but then founded the People’s Party.