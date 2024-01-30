Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

National U-turns to keep new conduct regime for financial institutions

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly wants the FMA to be responsible for all conduct-related matters, including the CCCFA. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly wants the FMA to be responsible for all conduct-related matters, including the CCCFA. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National has made a U-turn and decided not to scrap a new regime aimed at preventing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers from mistreating customers.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly has confirmed institutions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business