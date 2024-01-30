National U-turns to keep new conduct regime for financial institutions

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly wants the FMA to be responsible for all conduct-related matters, including the CCCFA. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National has made a U-turn and decided not to scrap a new regime aimed at preventing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers from mistreating customers.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly has confirmed institutions need to continue working towards getting a license under the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) regime, which will take effect in March next year.

In August last year, National surprised many in the financial services sector when it said it would get rid of CoFI if elected to government.

Financial institutions had broadly accepted it was inevitable regulators would pay closer attention to their conduct.

Their counterparts in Australia had received public rebukes during a 2018 Royal Commission, before some were subjected to less incriminating “conduct and culture” reviews by the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) and Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

Nonetheless, Bayly feared CoFI would lump institutions with more paperwork, which would ultimately cost their customers.

Now he’s in government, he’s still wary of ensuring the regime doesn’t treat a small credit union the same as a big bank.

However, he’s aware CoFI has been years in the making and many of the 100-odd institutions that need to apply to the FMA for a conduct licence before March next year are well down this path.

He’s asked the FMA to give smaller institutions, less resourced to do the work, guidance on how to get there. He wants the process simplified to ensure it’s proportionate and fit for purpose.

Speaking at a Financial Services Council event this morning, Bayly said he ultimately wanted to remove any duplication from the slew of requirements financial institutions needed to meet to get their various licences - both on the conduct and prudential front.

“The FMA could issue a single licence covering conduct issues for financial institutions, while also clearly defining obligations within the Financial Markets Conduct Act, meaning easier reference for growing or contracting financial institutions,” Bayly said.

Exactly how this would work, and what legal or regulatory changes might be required, is yet to be seen.

“Let me be very clear – these changes are not about lessening requirements for appropriate conduct,” Bayly said.

“It’s about ensuring that financial institutions have clear guidance from the FMA, and take responsibility to meet their obligations more effectively.”

Vulnerable borrowers

To ensure institutions only have to deal with one conduct-related regulator, Bayly also wants to transfer responsibility of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) from the Commerce Commission to the FMA.

He is honouring his pre-election promise, and a clause in the National-Act coalition agreement, to review the CCCFA.

The law, aimed at protecting vulnerable borrowers from predatory lenders, has been criticised for being too cumbersome.

Indeed, the previous government relaxed rules in May 2023 and July 2022, acknowledging changes it made in December 2021 resulted in “unintended impacts”.

Bayly worried the CCCFA was still allowing vulnerable borrowers to become “unregulated high-cost sources” to get loans, and that sensible borrowers were struggling to access credit.

His top priority was to “remove prescriptive affordability requirements for lower-risk lending”.

Thereafter, he would do a more substantive review of CCCFA, including looking at its penalty and disclosure regime and its relationship with CoFI.

Other issues

Setting the scene for what he wanted to achieve in government, Bayly addressed other issues of interest to the financial services sector.

He said he wanted to modernise the 30-year-old Companies Act.

“This is an important longer-term project, and I expect to work on it for a while,” he said.

Longer-term, Bayly said he was also interested in exploring potential changes to KiwiSaver to help people save more for their retirements.

He stopped short of mentioning his pre-election policy to make it easier for KiwiSaver members to diversify their investments across a range of KiwiSaver providers.

Bayly also said he wanted to explore potential changes to capital markets setting to “help New Zealand businesses and investors thrive”.

And, he wanted to look at insurance contract law to give insurers and policyholders more certainty around the deals they strike.

