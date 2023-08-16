National Party leader Christopher Luxon wants KiwiSaver members to be able to invest through up to two or three providers. Photo / Jed Bradley

National Party leader Christopher Luxon wants KiwiSaver members to be able to invest through up to two or three providers. Photo / Jed Bradley

The National Party is campaigning on allowing KiwiSaver members to invest through more than one KiwiSaver provider.

Currently, KiwiSaver members can only choose to invest through one provider, like ANZ, Milford or Simplicity for example.

Some providers allow members to split their investments across different funds – i.e. balanced and growth. But ultimately the investment needs to stay with that provider.

There are some ways around this. For example, InvestNow enables KiwiSaver members to spread their investments across the funds, provided by different fund managers, listed on its platform. Investment platform, Sharesies, is also working on a KiwiSaver offering.

Nonetheless, National wants to give all KiwiSaver members the option of diversifying their risk by investing through up to two or three providers, according to leader Christopher Luxon.

National’s Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesperson Andrew Bayly said the current rules limit investors’ choices and potential returns.

“As the sector grows and matures, some KiwiSaver providers are looking to diversify their investments into different classes of assets – such as start-ups and build-to-rent investments,” Bayly said.

“However, under the current settings, savers who want to access these new investments are forced to shift all their savings to that provider – limiting choice and competition…

“Increasing flexibility and choice for KiwiSavers to allocate their savings across multiple providers will encourage innovation, and higher potential returns over their lifetime.”

Bayly also argued changing the rules would improve competition, which could put downward pressure on fees charged by KiwiSaver providers.

Separately, Bayly reiterated National would loosen the law that sets out the checks, which lenders need to do to ensure borrowers can afford to repay the debt.

The Government has been criticised (often by those with vested interests) for tightening the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) too much in a bid to protect vulnerable people from predatory lending.

The rules were relaxed in both May this year and July last year to address the “unintended impacts” of changes that took effect in December 2021.

Last week Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said he intended to do a wider review of the CCCFA.

He wanted to recalibrate the rules, but wouldn’t go so far as to say he wanted them watered down.

Bayly argued the CCCFA had “stifled access to credit and resulted in borrowers being subjected to highly intrusive questioning from their bank, with every purchase, membership, or subscription up for scrutiny”.

“Someone looking to start a business by extending their mortgage shouldn’t have to tell their bank which brand of cat food they buy or justify their Netflix subscription,” he said.

“National will maintain tight restrictions on predatory lenders, but significantly reduce the scope of Labour’s other changes to the CCCFA.

“National will also repeal the recent Conduct of Financial Institutions Act, which was meant to manage financial misconduct, but will impose additional burdens on lenders, making credit more expensive and harder to obtain, even for basic services such as overdrafts and mortgages.”

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington Business Editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.