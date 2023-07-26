Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Nation of Debt: Govt’s seismic borrowing is coming at a huge cost

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson denies a higher debt position has become entrenched. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

Finance Minister Grant Robertson denies a higher debt position has become entrenched. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

Covid-19 is making fewer headlines, but it’s still causing headaches for the Government.

The Government borrowed a seismic amount for the health and economic response to the pandemic.

The problem is the country can’t afford

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business