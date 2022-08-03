Voyager 2021 media awards
Nation of Debt: Banks need to do better on business lending - economist

5 minutes to read
Banks have been too keen to lend on housing and reluctant to lend to productive business says Cameron Bagrie.

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Unlike mortgage and consumer debt, borrowing for business is one area where economists would prefer to see the numbers rising.

More borrowing suggests firms are confident enough to invest in growth and therefore that the

