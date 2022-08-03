Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Nation of Debt: Banks need to do better on business lending - economist

5 minutes to read
"When you look at constraints on labour right now we should be pushing the technology button big time," Cameron Bagrie says. Photo / Alex Burton

"When you look at constraints on labour right now we should be pushing the technology button big time," Cameron Bagrie says. Photo / Alex Burton

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Unlike mortgage and consumer debt, borrowing for business is one area where economists would prefer to see the numbers rising.

More borrowing suggests firms are confident enough to invest in growth and therefore that the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.