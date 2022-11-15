Napier Port net profit sinks 12pc to $20.4m, sees better year ahead

Cruise ships have returned to Napier Port. Photo / Paul Taylor

Higher financing and depreciation charges following the completion of the new Te Whiti wharf helped drive Napier Port’s net profit down 12 per cent to $20.4 million in the September year.

The company - New Zealand’s fourth biggest port by container volume - expects an improvement in the year ahead.

Napier Port’s underlying net profit for the financial year, which excluded unrealised property revaluation gains, was $18.6m, down from $22.0m in the prior year.

The result from operating activities of $40.1m fell by 8.4 per cent, with inflationary cost increases and investment in capability offsetting an increase in revenue.

The company had earlier issued a guidance for an underlying result from operating activities for the year of between $38m to $42m.

Revenue came to $114.5m, up 4.6 per cent, despite an 8.1 per cent fall in total tonnage across the port’s wharves.

Container volumes were down 7.9 per cent on the prior year to 254,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEU), while bulk cargo volumes fell by 7.6 per cent to 3.65m tonnes.

Looking ahead, the company’s earnings guidance for 2023 was for an underlying result from operating activities of between $42m and $48m.

The company said the increase in revenue reflected Napier Port’s move to recover the significant rise in operating costs it faced through the year and its programme of infrastructure investment.

“We have made significant progress on our goals to continue to put in place the infrastructure and capabilities that will underpin the success of Napier Port and the economy of Hawke’s Bay and the central and lower North Island of New Zealand,” Napier Port chair Alasdair MacLeod said.

The centrepiece of this achievement was the opening of Te Whiti, a new wharf aimed at alleviating congestion at the port.

“Through its opening, we have delivered on the commitments we made when we launched our initial public offer and NZX listing in 2019,” MacLeod said.

“Against this, labour constraints and pandemic-related absences have limited the productivity of our customers.

“These challenges were exacerbated in the first half of the year by adverse weather events impacting upon local production and ongoing shipping disruptions.

“These factors, together with intense cost pressures across the supply chain, have had flow-on effects both to Napier Port operations and our region’s cargo owners.”

MacLeod said Napier Port remained cautiously optimistic for the year ahead but there was no room for complacency.

Cruise ships had returned to Hawke’s Bay after a two-year, Covid-19 induced hiatus.

The port has already welcomed three cruise vessels and further 85 are booked from now until April 2023.

Napier Port declared a fully imputed final dividend 4.7 cents per share, taking the total to 7.5 cents per share, unchanged from the prior year.

Shares in the company debuted on the NZX in August 2019 at $2.91, a 12 percent premium to their $2.60 issue price.

The shares closed yesterday at $2.80.