Scammers are using my image to lure people into losing money - Nadine Higgins

Do diligent checks on any online investment advertisement.

Opinion by Nadine Higgins
Nadine Higgins is the host of NZME's personal finance podcast The Prosperity Project and a financial adviser at enableMe. She was formerly a financial journalist and broadcaster.
THE FACTS

  • Brooke Roberts, Carmel Fisher, and Mary Holm’s images are being used in online financial scams.
  • The scams exploit difficult economic conditions and the rise of social media influencers and deep fakes.
  • Kiwis are advised to verify advisers’ credentials and be cautious of urgent or outsized return promises.

Sharesies co-founder Brooke Roberts, Fisher Funds founder Carmel Fisher, personal finance legend Mary Holm are all names I would ordinarily be delighted to see mine sit alongside.

Not so when each of us has our image being used as part of online scams dressed up as financial advice

