Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hatch attacked: Online investment platform targeted in cyberattack, safety move stops log-in

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

Online investment platform Hatch has been targeted in a cyberattack.

The platform’s website says New Zealanders have invested $2.1 billion through it since 2018. There were more than 130,000 users as of 2022.

Yesterday morning, Hatch identified a “credential stuffing attack”, managing director Waimarie Marks told the Herald.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save