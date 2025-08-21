“It is a reminder of the importance of using unique, long, and strong passwords in combination with two-factor authentication on all of your important online accounts.”
In 2024, New Zealanders suffered $1.6 billion in financial losses from online threats, according to research from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
The centre’s annual survey found 54% of adult New Zealanders had experienced an online threat in the last six months of the year, with 830,000 suffering some financial loss.
The average amount lost per attack was $1260.
“If these numbers are extrapolated across the adult population, it indicates that around $1.6b was lost last year,” said NCSC’s director of mission enablement, Mike Jagusch.
He said the numbers are much higher than what is reported to the NCSC through its reporting channels.
According to the survey, 44% of people who experience cyber attacks don’t report them.
Under-reporting often occurs because victims can feel embarrassed, feel it’s not significant enough to report or aren’t aware of the channels they can report to.
As a result, figures around losses can vary too. The second annual State of Scams in NZ report last year, compiled by Netsafe and the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, estimated New Zealanders lost $2.3b to online scams in the 12 months to August 30.