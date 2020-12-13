Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

My Food Bag calls in Jarden ahead of planned initial public offer

3 minutes to read

Nadia Lim, co-founder of My Food Bag. Photo / File

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Meal kit company My Food Bag has called in Jarden to help it with its planned initial public offer and listing.

It is understood that the investment banking firm's equities team has booked fund managers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.