My Food Bag boosts profit, pays dividend for the first time

My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag's first-half profit jumped 25 per cent as expected with the company confirming its first dividend since listing on the NZX.

The meal kit firm said its net profit was $9.4 million in the six months to September 30, up from $7.5m the previous corresponding period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbed 11.6 per cent to $16m.

The board declared a fully imputed interim dividend of 3c a share, payable on December 16 and is forecasting a final dividend of 4c a share following the release of its full-year results.

"We are pleased to have achieved record earnings as a business and to be in a position to declare our first dividend as a listed company," chairman Tony Carter said.

My Food Bag reported that its active customer numbers increased by 3.3 per cent in the first half and margins had also improved.

Total revenue of $98.4m declined by 6.7 per cent (from $105m) year-on-year due to 2020 lockdown spike, the company reported.

"These results mark the halfway point of our first full year as a publicly listed company and demonstrate clear progress, and the achievement of some important milestones, as we grow within New Zealand's $37 billion retail food sector," Carter said.

"While demand remained solid through the half year period, total deliveries of 808k and an average order value of $121.81 were lower than the same period in FY21, owing to a spike during the 2020 nationwide lockdown in the early part of the pandemic response."

Carter said during the first half, the business grew "high-value active customers" by 3.1 per cent year-on-year and the customer retention had been at around 60 per cent of active customers through the past six months.

Commenting on the outlook, chief executive Kevin Bowler said the business continues to see opportunities for growth from its core product offering and its expansion of the My Food Bag Kitchen, and was "well-positioned" to pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

The company had also expanded its recipe choice offering and now it was offering 15 meal options a week and meal choice is also now part of the Bargain Box and Fresh Start brands.

Bowler said: "Throughout the first phase of the Kitchen, we achieved attachment rates in line with internal targets of 10 per cent to 15 per cent and an average order value in excess of $20.

"We also identified significant opportunities to invest and accelerate further to establish ourselves as a source of highly valued solutions, beyond meals, for our customers."

In August as part of their next phase of growth strategy the company had started expanding into the broader online food and grocery market with a range of new products and recipes.

The company referred to the move-in information provided to investors ahead of its $342 million initial public offer and NZX listing in March.

Talking to the Herald in August, Bowler confirmed the company had just started moving beyond meal kits and ready-made meals as part of its strategy to expand further into the $37 billion New Zealand retail food sector.

Last month analysts had mixed views on My Food Bag following its recent market update. The company indicated that while the business remained on track to meet revenue and earnings guidance, cost pressures were an increasing issue.

Then the meal kit company said its gross revenue (net of customer credits and discounts) for the half was $98.4 million and it made 808,000 deliveries for the period. Both figures were in line with expectations.

My Food Bag shares last traded at $1.20, well below their $1.85 listing price.