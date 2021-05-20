Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

My Food Bag beats forecasts in first result as listed company

3 minutes to read
My Food Bag founder and shareholder Nadia Lim. Photo / Supplied

My Food Bag founder and shareholder Nadia Lim. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

My Food Bag beat its prospectus forecasts in reporting its first result as a listed company, posting a net profit of $2.4 million compared to $8.1m a year earlier.

Revenue for the year to March

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.