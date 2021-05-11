Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

MSD under pressure to announce prosecutions under wage subsidy scheme amid criticism of 'audits'

4 minutes to read
Grant Robertson leads ministerial colleagues into a media briefing on the Government's response to Covid-19, which included the first wage subsidy scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Grant Robertson leads ministerial colleagues into a media briefing on the Government's response to Covid-19, which included the first wage subsidy scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

The Ministry of Social Development is yet to begin any prosecutions for abuse of the $14 billion wage subsidy scheme, as it comes under fire for its work to establish the extent of misuse.

A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.