New mask rules nonsensical – Retail NZ

The decision to move New Zealand into the orange traffic light setting from midnight tonight will have an immediate positive impact on businesses, but the retail sector remains concerned about mask-wearing rules.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett said the long-awaited move to orange will provide the confidence and visitors that hospitality, events, and accommodation businesses need.

"We are free to move forward and get on with our lives and livelihoods safely and responsibly," Barnett said.

"The orange light will have an immediate and positive impact with the lifting of capacity restrictions that have hurt hospitality and events and clearly signal to customers that it is safe to re-engage."

Under the orange setting, capacity limits and seating rules for indoor and outdoor venues will be removed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the decision earlier today, saying the "overall picture is a very positive one".

"We have a job to do to look out for each other still and do our bit to get people back to the city and fill those streets and empty workplaces," Barnett said.

"We have to make up for lost time and show the world that New Zealand is still on the map and offers opportunity and a lifestyle to attract the skills and money we desperately need to re-energise our economy."

Barnett said the change in traffic light setting could not have come any later, particularly with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern setting off on a trade mission to Singapore and Japan to promote New Zealand as open for business to potential investors, tourists, skilled workers, students, and trade partners.

BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope welcomed the fact businesses that were impacted under the red setting would now be able to operate more fully.

"Today's change in settings sends a strong signal from the Government that we are moving back to living more normally after two years - a signal that will be welcomed by all business.

"Businesses would like to have more clarity around what might be required in the near future for the country to move to the green setting, as this remains an important signal for international travellers and our tourism sector.

"There is also concern at too much inconsistency in mask requirements across different kinds of businesses, and we would like to see more consistent guidance issued," Hope said.

New mask rules nonsensical – Retail NZ

Retail NZ agreed with Hope saying the new rules around mask-wearing make no sense.

"While it is good news that the country is moving to orange, it is absurd that the Government is removing mask requirements in the hospitality and education sectors, but keeping them for retail," Greg Harford, Retail NZ's chief executive, said today.

"Masks are either a key part of the public health response or they not. It's just nonsensical to suggest that there is greater risk in socially-distanced retail settings than in crowded nightclubs, school classrooms or cafés. The situation is even more absurd given that the Government has been unable to deal with ongoing issues around mask exemptions which render the rules almost meaningless.

"Masks are a source of significant anger and aggression from members of the public. Retail NZ has been asking the Government to resolve the problematic mask exemption rules for months, and it is deeply disappointing that no action has been taken."

Retail NZ is urging the Government to create settings that improve business and consumer confidence.

"This includes resolution of the issues around masks, and setting a date for a move to the green traffic light setting, to create certainty and help improve consumer confidence." Harford said.