Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Most of Mainfreight’s profit now from offshore but is it just getting started?

By
3 mins to read
Don Braid, group managing director of Mainfreight. Photo / Natalie Slade

Don Braid, group managing director of Mainfreight. Photo / Natalie Slade

Economists may be gloomy but Mainfreight’s intention to invest $700 million in its global network over the next two years says a lot about how it sees the future, says group managing director Don Braid.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business