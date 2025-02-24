Mortgage wars: ASB, Westpac cut home loan rates

Rate relief has arrived, ending two years of economic arrest. But banks may not pass on the cuts - Sean Keane explains why. Video / Alyse Wright

ASB says it has dropped some of its mortgage rates today and introduced a 4.99% offer for one of its fixed rate terms.

The move comes five days after the Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.75%.

ASB said its two-year mortgage rate has dropped 30 basis points to 4.99%.

It said today’s tweaks were the fourth round of fixed-rate decreases so far this year.

ASB said its one-year rate was dropping 24 basis points (bps) to 5.25% and it also lowered its three-year fixed rate to 5.35%, down 24 basis points.