All major banks have cut interest rates this week after the Reserve Bank's OCR decision.

Kiwibank has cut its short-term mortgage rates in response to Wednesday’s Official Cash Rate cut.

The bank today announced its six-month fixed special rate will drop 20 basis points (bps) from 5.99% to 5.79%. Its standard rate will fall by the same margin to 6.69%.

The biggest cuts were for its one-year fixed rates which dropped 36bps to 5.19% (special) and 6.09% (standard).

The bank is also trimming its two-year special and standard fixed rates by 10bps, bringing them both in line with the one-year rates.

“In the falling rate environment, our borrowers have favoured shorter terms like six months and one year when fixing their loans, so we are offering market leading rates in the terms where our customers want it,” said Nicole Pervan, Kiwibank’s general manager, home lending.