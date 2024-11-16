Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Interest rates

Mortgage rates are falling ... but should you lower your repayments? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Homeowners can revel in lower interest rates, but financially it makes sense to keep paying the same amount you’ve grown used to. Photo / 123RF

Homeowners can revel in lower interest rates, but financially it makes sense to keep paying the same amount you’ve grown used to. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

OPINION

With mortgage rates falling, homeowners might be tempted to breathe a financial sigh of relief, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Interest rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Interest rates