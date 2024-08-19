Homeowners are continuing to see the benefit of the Reserve Bank’s recent interest rate cut and outlook as banks scramble to offer competitive mortgage lending rates.
ANZ today announced the largest cuts to its home loan rates so far this year.
From tomorrow, ANZ’s special one-year rate will drop 40 basis points (bps) to 6.45% per annum, while its 18-month special rate falls 50bps to 5.99%.
“The Reserve Bank’s move, and the fall in wholesale interest rates as a result, gives us the chance to pass on these lower rates to customers,” ANZ New Zealand managing director for personal banking Grant Knuckey said.
“We’re hopeful the changes will provide some relief for homeowners as well as first-time buyers looking to enter the market,” Knuckey said.