More thefts at World Cup





Three Greek World Cup players had money stolen from their hotel rooms and Chinese journalists were robbed at gunpoint, Reuters reported today.



Another 11 tourists were robbed of passports and luxury goods while visiting a wine farm near Cape Town, adding to several separate incidents against tourists less than 24 hours ahead of the opening match between host nation South Africa and Mexico.



The incidents in the crime-plagued host country follow the armed robbery of Spanish and Portuguese journalists at a lodge north of Johannesburg the day before.



South Africa, which has spent heavily on security, has been hoping the World Cup would boost its tourism sector.





