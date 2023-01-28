Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the nation’s sales teams dims as economic slowdown threatens

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Mike Stokes, chief executive of Indicator. Photo / Supplied

Mike Stokes, chief executive of Indicator. Photo / Supplied

Relative to the wider business community, the nation’s sales teams are a generally optimistic bunch, says Mike Stokes, chief executive of sales and leadership consultancy Indicator.

But despite that, only 63 per cent of sales

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business