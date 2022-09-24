Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Shortage of skills and labour top concerns

By Bill Bennett
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson talks to Liam Dann about New Zealand's skills and labour shortages and immigration settings. Video / NZ Herald

Finance Minister Grant Robertson talks to Liam Dann about New Zealand's skills and labour shortages and immigration settings. Video / NZ Herald

Skills and labour shortages remain a pressing issue for New Zealand's small and medium businesses (SMEs).

In its 2022 survey, BusinessNZ asked members, which incorporate SMEs, how difficult they found it was to fill vacancies

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.