Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Mood of the Boardroom: Liam Dann – Is the Reserve Bank straying from its brief?

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mike Scott

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mike Scott

OPINION:

With inflation rising to peaks not seen since the 1980s the Reserve Bank has faced intense scrutiny over its pandemic monetary policy response.

Questions have been asked by senior economists — including former Reserve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.