Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: 'Keeping the country in aspic'

By Bill Bennett
4 mins to read
Mark Cairns, formerly CEO of Port of Tauranga, says "four-year delays to consenting Port of Tauranga's berth expansion are a disgrace". Photo / George Novak

Mark Cairns, formerly CEO of Port of Tauranga, says "four-year delays to consenting Port of Tauranga's berth expansion are a disgrace". Photo / George Novak

The Resource Management Act is set to be repealed and replaced with three new Acts before the end of the year. It clearly won't be missed in the nation's boardrooms.
When asked to rate how well

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.