Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Huntly has place in a renewable world

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Marc England. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Marc England. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The electricity supply is likely to be at least 95 per cent renewable within 10 years but New Zealand still needs a sound backup plan, says Marc England, CEO of Genesis Energy.

As the country

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.