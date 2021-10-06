Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Mood of the Boardroom: Honeymoon is over - Business leaders rate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield front a Covid-19 press conference. Photo / Robert Kitchin

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME

Jacinda Ardern's Covid honeymoon has soured.

Just one year after she pulled off an historic victory by catapulting Labour to an outright win in the October 2020 election, Ardern's reign has hit some stumbling blocks.

