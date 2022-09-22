Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Christopher Luxon breathes new life into the party

By Tim McCready
7 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National party leader Christopher Luxon, a former chief executive of Air NZ and of Unilever Canada, brings a business focus to politics. MPs are measured by KPIs and New Zealand business leaders say his focus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.