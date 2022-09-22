Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Mood of the Boardroom: Business leaders hammer Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson

Fran O'Sullivan
By
4 mins to read
More than 100 business leaders share their view of the country's Covid response in the New Zealand Herald's annual Mood of the Boardroom

More than 100 business leaders share their view of the country's Covid response in the New Zealand Herald's annual Mood of the Boardroom

Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson have taken a pummelling in the 2022 Mood of the Boardroom CEOs survey.

Confidence in their leadership is on the wane as the Ardern Government appears unable to achieve major

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.