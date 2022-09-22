Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: Accelerating climate response

By Bill Bennett
4 mins to read
Jolie Hodson. Photo / Supplied

Jolie Hodson. Photo / Supplied

Technology adoption leapt forward by five years in the first two years of the pandemic as employees and students were sent home to work and study.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson says the focus now is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.