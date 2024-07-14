The top three – Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia – were each worth more than US$3 trillion.

Goodson was “moderately bearish” on US equities and agreed with Morgan Stanley’s chief US strategist Mike Wilson, who said last week that a double-digit correction could occur before the US presidential election in November.

“It’s a perfectly reasonable call,” Goodson said.

“Whichever way you cut it, the US market does look very expensive.”

Added to that, the US economy was “unequivocally slowing”.

“There’s a lot of hype and a lot of momentum.”

While earnings for some companies, such as Nvidia, had been impressive, Goodson was not entirely convinced whether that equated to the valuations at which markets had priced its shares.

“Earnings matter, but there’s been tremendous multiple expansion. Earnings quality can perhaps get just a little bit questionable.”

Of course, they could prove him wrong, if artificial intelligence turned out to be as revolutionary as the internet, he said.

“It could spark rapid future growth.”

