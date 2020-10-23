Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Milestone' day: Metlifecare to cease trading on ASX, NZX from tonight, end of an era

3 minutes to read

The Poynton at Takapuna. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The $1.2 billion Metlifecare is to cease trading on the NZX and ASX today, which chief executive Glen Sowry said was an "important milestone".

After Swedish giant EQT's controversial $1.27b takeover, the business that first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.