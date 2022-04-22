Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mike Munro: Christopher Luxon - off the cuff and off the pace

5 minutes to read
Unlike many Opposition leaders, Christopher Luxon came to the job with little parliamentary experience. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Unlike many Opposition leaders, Christopher Luxon came to the job with little parliamentary experience. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Mike Munro

OPINION:

Māori Television host Moana Maniapoto's compelling interview with Christopher Luxon on Easter Monday evening began with a forthright question: "Are you going to make it to the next election?"

The interviewer had just introduced

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.