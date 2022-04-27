Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Michael Fraser: Future directors – becoming a drop in the ocean

6 minutes to read
Good governance takes a lot of work by more than one individual. Photo / 123RF

Good governance takes a lot of work by more than one individual. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Michael Fraser

OPINION:

If you have ever thought about sitting on a board or putting your name forward, now could be the right time.

And if you're having doubts about testing the waters and diving into governance,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.