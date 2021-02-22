Mercury lifts first-half profit and dividend, but lowers annual earnings guidance

Mercury has lifted its first half profit and dividend. Photo / NZ Herald

Power generator and retailer Mercury raised its first-half profit and dividend but said the dry weather would affect its annual earnings.

The company's operating earnings - EBITDAF - for the six months to December 31 were $294 million, up $36m, driven by higher energy margins, additional trading profits and cost control, but partially offset by a 108 gigawatt per hour fall in overall generation.

The net profit was up $47m to $130m due mostly to higher EBITDAF and Mercury's gain on sale recognised from the sale of its interest in Hudson Ranch 1 and its geothermal power station in California, which netted about $40m.

Mercury declared a fully imputed interim dividend of 6.8 cents per share, up 6 per cent on the half-year 2020 dividend.

The company now expects its full-year EBITDAF to come in at around $520m, down from an earlier forecast of $535m.

"This reflects an expected 100 GWh decrease in full-year hydro generation to 3,800 GWh due to dry weather in the Taupo catchment since mid-January and ASX electricity futures indicating wholesale prices will remain elevated for the remainder of the financial year," Mercury said.

Mercury revised its capital expenditure down to $70m from $80m and said it would maintain its final dividend guidance of 17.0 cents per share.