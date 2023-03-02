Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Meltdown in South Africa: How corruption pushed a nation to the brink of collapse

15 minutes to read
Financial Times
By David Pilling

André de Ruyter knew something was not right when he started to feel dizzy and nauseous after drinking a coffee.

At the time he was chief executive of Eskom, South Africa’s collapsing electricity , and to his surprise, he found himself forgetting simple words, even the term “power station”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.