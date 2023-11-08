Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

MediaWorks owners appoint Goldman Sachs to help refinance it

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
MediaWorks reported a nearly $10 million loss in its 2022 financial year. Photo / Michael Craig

MediaWorks reported a nearly $10 million loss in its 2022 financial year. Photo / Michael Craig

The owners of MediaWorks have appointed Goldman Sachs to help with refinancing the business after it revealed a nearly $10 million loss in its 2022 financial year.

The Australian’s DataRoom column reported today that private

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business