“Paul’s keen to do it,” said The Traitors production company South Pacific Pictures managing director Andrew Szusterman, while also adding there was no official announcement on who would be host.
However, it’s clear SPP wants Henry.
Szusterman said Henry was contracted to SPP and he saw no issues with him also being a TVNZ director.
It was hardly a precedent, he said, with TVNZ broadcasters featuring in roles on rival commercial radio networks and vice versa.
There had been no discussions with TVNZ at this stage.
“I would say that it shows a real maturity in the New Zealand market where we’re not so hooked up on that kind of stuff,” said SPP chief executive Kelly Martin.
“We can’t afford to say to people, you can only work on this network or that network. We’re not big enough.
“He’s on the [TVNZ] board, so if there are any issues, he can pick it up at a board meeting.”
TVNZ board directors
Today’s release of documents from The Treasury shows that three TVNZ board members were up for reappointment on June 30.
Officials recommended the reappointment of at least two of them - John Quirk, and someone else whose name has been redacted. The other two board members up for reappointment were lawyer Linda Clark and Meg Matthews.
Quirk was the only one of the three to be announced on June 24 by Goldsmith to be reappointed. Based on The Treasury’s belief that the optimal number of board members is seven, it means there still remains one vacancy.
Goldsmith’s office has been approached for comment.
The Treasury reported to Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Goldsmith in March that given TVNZ’s strategic focus on its transition to digital, it would be important to ensure the board had the right capabilities to oversee the execution of its major investment in this area “and to progress on TVNZ’s plans to drive digital revenue growth”.
“The board has seen significant change and disruption over the past few years. Five out of the seven on the board, including the chair, are in their first term. Four of these directors commenced in July 2023, with the most recent joining in September 2024. TVNZ has had four chief executives since 2021.”
Under the headline “strengthening board capability”, The Treasury further states: “The upcoming appointment round will be seeking a minimum of two new directors for the TVNZ board.
“The chair has indicated that expertise in digital technology, media industry knowledge and financial management is pivotal in reinforcing the board’s collective capabilities.
“It is Treasury’s view that to successfully continue the organisation’s financial recovery, candidates with strong financial management skills should be a key focus during the upcoming appointments process.
“Furthermore, you have expressed a preference for the board to acquire expertise from the international media landscape, particularly from Australia, to enhance its skill set.”
All eyes, then, on who will be next to join the board of chair Alastair Carruthers, deputy chair Ripeka Evans, John Fellet, John Quirk, Aliesha Staples and Henry.
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.