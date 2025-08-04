Advertisement
Media Insider: Reality bites - taxpayers help save popular shows The Traitors NZ, Celebrity Treasure Island; TVNZ board member Paul Henry set to host Three show

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Paul Henry is a new TVNZ board member - and is in line to host a third season of The Traitors on rival network Three.

NZ on Air has agreed, for the first time, to public funding for two popular reality TV shows - including The Traitors NZ, with newly appointed TVNZ board member Paul Henry in line to be the host again on rival network Three.

Two of New Zealand’s most popular reality TV

