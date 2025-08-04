NZ on Air has today announced $1.47 million in funding for The Traitors NZ to screen on Three and $1.35m for Celebrity Treasure Island to screen on TVNZ.

The 2021 cast of Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ

It is the first time either show has received public funding from NZ on Air - The Traitors is into its third year and Celebrity Treasure Island will be shooting its seventh season.

It is a significant shift in thinking from the funding agency, in that in recent years it has not gone anywhere near commercially successful reality TV shows, which draw hundreds of thousands of viewers.

But with advertising revenue falling away in a sluggish economy - and huge digital disruption under way in the TV and production sector - the networks have told NZ on Air that the shows would have been ditched without public help.

“They absolutely did... they did say that - we have been in touch with them both,” NZ on Air chief executive Cameron Harland told Media Insider today.

He said as local platforms continued to feel the effects of an advertising decline, NZ on Air was likely to receive more requests to fund previously commercially viable series.

NZ on Air revealed it had received 41 applications for this funding round (Round Tahi), seeking a total $24.3m. It has agreed funding for 21 projects, committing $12.6m.

“We’re required to ensure a range of local content is available to our audiences,” Harland said.

“In consultation with platforms in the production sector, we are willing to consider making a limited amount of funding available for these types of [reality TV] projects in future rounds.

“We did see this coming, and we put into our guidelines for Round Tahi, in acknowledgement of the difficult financial position local mainstream platforms are finding themselves in - we did agree to consider applications for reality series.”

Ultimately, he said, both shows fulfilled NZ on Air’s remit that it support projects which drew audiences.

Harland said in both cases, NZ on Air’s funding was a minority of the shows’ budgets.

“They are still bringing money to the table and, of course, from our perspective, that does mean that we’re able to spread our money a little bit more widely. There are some obvious ancillary benefits in terms of supporting the production sector and encouraging employment.”

Paul Henry’s talents across TVNZ and Three

Paul Henry has hosted the first two season of The Traitors NZ.

Production company South Pacific Pictures today welcomed the funding decision for The Traitors NZ as “very good news”.

South Pacific Pictures managing director Andrew Szusterman said NZ on Air’s funding equated to less than 50% of the overall budget for the show.

However, it helped ensure the green light for a third season of the show, which is based on an international format.

New Zealand’s previous two seasons have been successfully exported to the UK, US, Australia and Canada, with both its host, Paul Henry, and the contestants seen as major drawcards.

Henry has just been appointed as a director of TVNZ - so will he be available to host The Traitors once again on rival network Three?

“Paul’s keen to do it,” said Szusterman, while also adding there was no announcement today on who would be host.

However, it’s clear SPP wants Henry.

Szusterman said Henry was contracted to SPP and he saw no issues with him also being a TVNZ director.

It was hardly a precedent, he said, with TVNZ broadcasters featuring in roles on rival commercial radio networks and vice versa.

There had been no discussions with TVNZ at this stage.

Henery is also hosting a short season of a New Zealand version of The Chase on TVNZ later this year.

“I would say that it shows a real maturity in the New Zealand market where we’re not so hooked up on that kind of stuff,” said SPP chief executive Kelly Martin.

“We can’t afford to say to people, you can only work on this network or that network. We’re not big enough.

“He’s on the [TVNZ] board, so if there are any issues, he can pick it up at a board meeting.”

Both TVNZ and Henry have been approached for comment.

The Traitors timeframe

Szusterman said a casting call for The Traitors NZ would be made this week, with filming to start in the South Island later this year.

“I think there are no secrets that - and it was signposted by Juliet [Three boss Juliet Peterson] last year, as well - that these shows are really expensive to make, and, with Three in its situation, it wasn’t really looking at making those shows.

“So yes, we really did need New Zealand on Air to play its part.”

Martin said: “New Zealand on Air are really aware that if they weren’t getting amongst this kind of stuff, it won’t happen, and that’s got a really negative effect on the industry overall.

“In this round, New Zealand on Air have done a very sensible and good job and they are looking at ways to get people working.

“I think this is an approach that is entirely suitable for the situation that we’re currently in. Unless they support some of this stuff, then none of it is on air - we would be contracting significantly in the market generally.”

Szusterman said many years ago, NZ on Air did support reality shows such as NZ’s Got Talent and X Factor.

“These are popular shows that are watched by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders - it’s good value for money, it’s entertaining New Zealanders. There is nothing wrong with it.”

Meanwhile, a TVNZ spokeswoman told Media Insider that Celebrity Treasure Island would be filmed in New Zealand in summer.

NZ on Air’s list of funded projects

Twenty-one non-fiction projects, with total public funding of $12.6 million, have been approved in the latest NZ on Air funding round.

7 Days has been on air since 2009 and is NZ's longest running comedy show.

7 Days 2026, 20 x 44′, Sky Free for Three and ThreeNow, up to $1,493,313

The Traitors NZ 3, 10 x 44′, South Pacific Pictures for Three and ThreeNow, up to $1,436,911

Celebrity Treasure Island 7, 15 x 44′ Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ +, up to $1,349,000

The Perfect Suspect, 4 x 44′, Serendipity Pictures/Black Inc Media for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, up to $1,139,920

Killer Whale: The Disappearance of Alysha Hanin, 3 x 45′, Our Story for Three, ThreeNow and RNZ, up to $823,300

Don’t Be A Passenger, 3 x 44′, Ruckus Media for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon, up to $776,627

Hyundai Country Calendar 2026, 40 x 22′, Television New Zealand for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ up to $745,122

Bryn & Ku’s Singles Club 2, 6 x 15′ Hex Work for The Spinoff, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, up to $500,853

Pacific Heat, 10 x 22′, Greenstone TV for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon, up to $499,397

Move Fast and Break Things, 6 x 15′, Overactive Imagination for NZ Herald, up to $481,452

Celebrity Escape, 6 x 44′, Perpetual Entertainment Group NZ for Three and ThreeNow, up to $422,238

Milan Winter Paralympics, 10 x 780′, Television New Zealand for TVNZ+ and Duke, up to $400,760

DNZ: Hacked!, 1 x 44′, Attitude Pictures for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, up to $333,656

Songs Of Protest, 8 x 9′, Stella Maris Production for RNZ, Audio Culture, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, up to $327,230

South to the South: The Pacific In Te Waipounamu, 5 x 20′, Sunpix for TP+, Pacific Media Network and RNZ, up to $311,730

You, Me and Menopause, 1 x 44′, Storymaker for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, up to $279,999

Did I Really Ask for That? 1 x 44′, Augusto for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +, up to $264,617

My House My Castle, 10 x 22′, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand for Three and ThreeNow, up to $253,916

Finding Andrew, 1 x 45′, Red Sky Film & Television for Stuff and YouTube, up to $230,200

Podcasts

The Long Shadow, 8 x 40′, Marama Media (t/a Popsock Media) for NZ Herald, up to $288,533

Zombie Towns, 3 x 40′ and 3 x 20’ accompanying videos, Ponsonby Productions for Newsroom NZ and RNZ, up to $252,610

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

Watch Media Insider - The Podcast on YouTube, or listen to it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.