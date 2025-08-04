Paul Henry is a new TVNZ board member - and is in line to host a third season of The Traitors on rival network Three.
NZ on Air has agreed, for the first time, to public funding for two popular reality TV shows - including The Traitors NZ, with newly appointed TVNZ board member Paul Henry in line to be the host again on rival network Three.
It is a significant shift in thinking from the funding agency, in that in recent years it has not gone anywhere near commercially successful reality TV shows, which draw hundreds of thousands of viewers.
But with advertising revenue falling away in a sluggish economy - and huge digital disruption under way in the TV and production sector - the networks have told NZ on Air that the shows would have been ditched without public help.
“They absolutely did... they did say that - we have been in touch with them both,” NZ on Air chief executive Cameron Harland told Media Insider today.
He said as local platforms continued to feel the effects of an advertising decline, NZ on Air was likely to receive more requests to fund previously commercially viable series.
NZ on Air revealed it had received 41 applications for this funding round (Round Tahi), seeking a total $24.3m. It has agreed funding for 21 projects, committing $12.6m.
“We’re required to ensure a range of local content is available to our audiences,” Harland said.
“In consultation with platforms in the production sector, we are willing to consider making a limited amount of funding available for these types of [reality TV] projects in future rounds.
“We did see this coming, and we put into our guidelines for Round Tahi, in acknowledgement of the difficult financial position local mainstream platforms are finding themselves in - we did agree to consider applications for reality series.”
Ultimately, he said, both shows fulfilled NZ on Air’s remit that it support projects which drew audiences.
Harland said in both cases, NZ on Air’s funding was a minority of the shows’ budgets.
“They are still bringing money to the table and, of course, from our perspective, that does mean that we’re able to spread our money a little bit more widely. There are some obvious ancillary benefits in terms of supporting the production sector and encouraging employment.”
Production company South Pacific Pictures today welcomed the funding decision for The Traitors NZ as “very good news”.
South Pacific Pictures managing director Andrew Szusterman said NZ on Air’s funding equated to less than 50% of the overall budget for the show.
However, it helped ensure the green light for a third season of the show, which is based on an international format.
New Zealand’s previous two seasons have been successfully exported to the UK, US, Australia and Canada, with both its host, Paul Henry, and the contestants seen as major drawcards.
Henry has just been appointed as a director of TVNZ - so will he be available to host The Traitors once again on rival network Three?
“Paul’s keen to do it,” said Szusterman, while also adding there was no announcement today on who would be host.
However, it’s clear SPP wants Henry.
Szusterman said Henry was contracted to SPP and he saw no issues with him also being a TVNZ director.
It was hardly a precedent, he said, with TVNZ broadcasters featuring in roles on rival commercial radio networks and vice versa.
There had been no discussions with TVNZ at this stage.
Henery is also hosting a short season of a New Zealand version of The Chase on TVNZ later this year.
“I would say that it shows a real maturity in the New Zealand market where we’re not so hooked up on that kind of stuff,” said SPP chief executive Kelly Martin.
“We can’t afford to say to people, you can only work on this network or that network. We’re not big enough.
“He’s on the [TVNZ] board, so if there are any issues, he can pick it up at a board meeting.”
Both TVNZ and Henry have been approached for comment.
The Traitors timeframe
Szusterman said a casting call for The Traitors NZ would be made this week, with filming to start in the South Island later this year.
“I think there are no secrets that - and it was signposted by Juliet [Three boss Juliet Peterson] last year, as well - that these shows are really expensive to make, and, with Three in its situation, it wasn’t really looking at making those shows.
“So yes, we really did need New Zealand on Air to play its part.”
Martin said: “New Zealand on Air are really aware that if they weren’t getting amongst this kind of stuff, it won’t happen, and that’s got a really negative effect on the industry overall.
“In this round, New Zealand on Air have done a very sensible and good job and they are looking at ways to get people working.
“I think this is an approach that is entirely suitable for the situation that we’re currently in. Unless they support some of this stuff, then none of it is on air - we would be contracting significantly in the market generally.”
Szusterman said many years ago, NZ on Air did support reality shows such as NZ’s Got Talent and X Factor.
“These are popular shows that are watched by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders - it’s good value for money, it’s entertaining New Zealanders. There is nothing wrong with it.”
Meanwhile, a TVNZ spokeswoman told Media Insider that Celebrity Treasure Island would be filmed in New Zealand in summer.
NZ on Air’s list of funded projects
Twenty-one non-fiction projects, with total public funding of $12.6 million, have been approved in the latest NZ on Air funding round.
7 Days 2026, 20 x 44′, Sky Free for Three and ThreeNow, up to $1,493,313
The Traitors NZ 3, 10 x 44′, South Pacific Pictures for Three and ThreeNow, up to $1,436,911
Celebrity Treasure Island 7, 15 x 44′ Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ +, up to $1,349,000
The Perfect Suspect, 4 x 44′, Serendipity Pictures/Black Inc Media for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, up to $1,139,920
Killer Whale: The Disappearance of Alysha Hanin, 3 x 45′, Our Story for Three, ThreeNow and RNZ, up to $823,300
Don’t Be A Passenger, 3 x 44′, Ruckus Media for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon, up to $776,627
Hyundai Country Calendar 2026, 40 x 22′, Television New Zealand for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ up to $745,122
Bryn & Ku’s Singles Club 2, 6 x 15′ Hex Work for The Spinoff, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, up to $500,853
Pacific Heat, 10 x 22′, Greenstone TV for Sky Open, Sky Go and Neon, up to $499,397
Move Fast and Break Things, 6 x 15′, Overactive Imagination for NZ Herald, up to $481,452
Celebrity Escape, 6 x 44′, Perpetual Entertainment Group NZ for Three and ThreeNow, up to $422,238
Milan Winter Paralympics, 10 x 780′, Television New Zealand for TVNZ+ and Duke, up to $400,760
DNZ: Hacked!, 1 x 44′, Attitude Pictures for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, up to $333,656
Songs Of Protest, 8 x 9′, Stella Maris Production for RNZ, Audio Culture, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, up to $327,230
South to the South: The Pacific In Te Waipounamu, 5 x 20′, Sunpix for TP+, Pacific Media Network and RNZ, up to $311,730
You, Me and Menopause, 1 x 44′, Storymaker for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, up to $279,999
Did I Really Ask for That? 1 x 44′, Augusto for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +, up to $264,617
My House My Castle, 10 x 22′, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand for Three and ThreeNow, up to $253,916
Finding Andrew, 1 x 45′, Red Sky Film & Television for Stuff and YouTube, up to $230,200
Podcasts
The Long Shadow, 8 x 40′, Marama Media (t/a Popsock Media) for NZ Herald, up to $288,533
Zombie Towns, 3 x 40′ and 3 x 20’ accompanying videos, Ponsonby Productions for Newsroom NZ and RNZ, up to $252,610
