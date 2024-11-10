Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Herald publisher NZME downgrades earnings guidance from $57m-$61m to $53m-$55m

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
NZME's headquarters in central Auckland.

NZME's headquarters in central Auckland.

NZ Herald publisher NZME has today lowered its guidance on earnings for the 2024 financial year, dropping it to $53 million-$55 million, down from earlier forecasts of $57m-$61m.

NZME – which also owns Newstalk ZB, a suite of entertainment radio stations and property website OneRoof – said in a statement

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider