NZME's headquarters in central Auckland.

NZ Herald publisher NZME has today lowered its guidance on earnings for the 2024 financial year, dropping it to $53 million-$55 million, down from earlier forecasts of $57m-$61m.

NZME – which also owns Newstalk ZB, a suite of entertainment radio stations and property website OneRoof – said in a statement to the NZX that advertising growth in its third quarter (July-September) had dropped to -1% year on year, after growth in the first quarter of 4% and in the second quarter of 2%.

While the fourth quarter had started positively, the company nevertheless expected lower earnings than earlier indicated.

“Given the delayed economic recovery, advertising revenue was weaker than expected in September, resulting in advertising revenue in the third quarter of FY24 being 1% lower than the third quarter last year,” the company said in its NZX statement.