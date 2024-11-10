”However, the fourth quarter has started positively, and advertising revenue for FY24 is currently expected to grow by around 5% year on year. NZME is pleased to see the improved performance in the fourth quarter.
“Given the slower-than-expected recovery of market conditions, the resulting advertising revenue performance in the third quarter and NZME’s anticipated full-year expense outlook, NZME is reducing its guidance for EBITDA to be between $53 million and $55 million for FY24. NZME will update shareholders further at its annual results announcement in February 2025.”
NZME’s announcement comes on the back of a challenging year for New Zealand media. All major commercial media companies, including TVNZ, NZME, Stuff and MediaWorks have been cutting costs. And in the case of Warner Bros Discovery, it axed its news operation, Newshub, entirely.
NZME shares were trading at $1.07 on the NZX before today’s opening.
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.