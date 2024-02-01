Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: Where is Ryan Bridge’s new show? Piha Black Coast Vanishings - police miss a PR beat; One NZ, ad agency part ways; 64 tickets: Kiwi frenzy for Taylor Swift

Shayne Currie
By
20 mins to read
Ryan Bridge, whose new 7pm show launches this year; The Piha missing six; and Taylor Swift.

Recruitment ‘slowdown’ affects roles on Ryan Bridge’s new show; One NZ and ad agency part ways; Why police didn’t front up on all six Piha cases for record-smashing docuseries; Frenzy over ZM radio station’s Taylor

